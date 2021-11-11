Nord/LB Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €19.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.61 ($20.72).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

AOX opened at €19.45 ($22.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.25.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.