Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,657 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.58%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.