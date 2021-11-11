Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,066,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 718,058 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 106.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 116,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 64.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 87,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

