Northern Trust Corp Has $13.76 Million Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 291.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 132,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,719,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 209.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 97,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

