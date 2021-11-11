Northern Trust Corp Purchases 683 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 580,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of Veeco Instruments worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,896,000 after purchasing an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $20,574,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

