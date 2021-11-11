Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,441 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of EVO Payments worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -260.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

