Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $14,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 546,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.49%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

