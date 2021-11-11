NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $28.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,177. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

