NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Sells $273,487.50 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) Director Igor Levental sold 35,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $273,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $7.92 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,750 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 158.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

