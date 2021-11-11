NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.02). NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,549 shares of company stock worth $214,118 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 77.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in NovoCure by 32.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.38. 7,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,745. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $160.76.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.