NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $69.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

NUVA stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,800.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.