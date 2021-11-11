NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at UBS Group

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NUVA. Citigroup dropped their price target on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.