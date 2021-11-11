Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years.

NYSE NVG opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $18.27.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

