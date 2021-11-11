Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,182 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $131.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

