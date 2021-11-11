Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $14,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.