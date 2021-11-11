Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

