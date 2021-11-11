Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.