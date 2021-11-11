Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

NXC stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.19% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

