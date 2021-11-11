Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
