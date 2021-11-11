Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

