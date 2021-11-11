Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JRI opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

