Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.