Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $17.93.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
