Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuvei updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,011. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

