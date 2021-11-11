NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.48. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 48,952 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.