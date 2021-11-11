Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires 7,500,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. PG&E makes up approximately 4.1% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.22% of PG&E worth $305,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Price Michael F bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,486,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

