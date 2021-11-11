Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors makes up approximately 0.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $61,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 97,544 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth $201,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.87. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

