Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million 3.71 -$7.42 million ($0.50) -3.72 Bumble $488.94 million 11.70 $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -65.01% -35.11% -24.59% Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oblong and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Oblong currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 706.45%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Bumble.

Summary

Bumble beats Oblong on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

