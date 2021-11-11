Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Posts Earnings Results

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 65.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OBLG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.84. 290,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,760. Oblong has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBLG. Zacks Investment Research cut Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Dawson James began coverage on Oblong in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

