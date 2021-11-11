Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Issues Earnings Results

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 100.19% and a return on equity of 85.43%.
Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $294.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.
About Obsidian Energy
