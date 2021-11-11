Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Issues Earnings Results

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 100.19% and a return on equity of 85.43%.

Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $294.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

