OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OERLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 10.50 to CHF 12 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OERLF opened at $10.95 on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

