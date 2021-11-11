Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of Ocugen stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,223,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,909,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,759 shares of company stock worth $9,060,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,375.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Ocugen worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

