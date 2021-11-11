Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.52. 11,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.30.
In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
OCUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.