Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.52. 11,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

