Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ODT remained flat at $$3.22 on Thursday. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,280. Odonate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Odonate Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 945.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,562 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.11% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

