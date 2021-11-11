Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,228. The company has a market cap of $501.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.82. Omeros has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omeros stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

