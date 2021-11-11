Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Omnicell by 613.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Omnicell by 20.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Omnicell by 123.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $3,503,662. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

OMCL opened at $178.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average is $151.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $184.42.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

