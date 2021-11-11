OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY opened at $97.64 on Thursday. OMRON has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $107.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OMRON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in OMRON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in OMRON by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

