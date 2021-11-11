OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $899.02 Million

Brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) to post $899.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $877.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $918.31 million. OneMain reported sales of $850.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

OMF opened at $53.96 on Thursday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

