Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Onto Innovation worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,776,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 321,611 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 643,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 294,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 161,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

