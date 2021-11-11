Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

NYSE ONTO opened at $86.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Onto Innovation stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Onto Innovation worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

