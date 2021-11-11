Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Open Lending updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.37. 2,201,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Open Lending stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1,082.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Open Lending worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

