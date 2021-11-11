Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

ORGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of ORGO opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth about $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

