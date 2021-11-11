Oppenheimer Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $70.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.48.

DKNG opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock valued at $231,837,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

