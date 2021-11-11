Oppenheimer Weighs in on Angi Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Angi in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

ANGI opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 369,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 1,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

