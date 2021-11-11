OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.00 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,516. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 392.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.