Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.78 ($11.51) and traded as low as €9.55 ($11.23). Orange shares last traded at €9.60 ($11.29), with a volume of 5,071,561 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.33 ($14.51).

Get Orange alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €9.46 and its 200 day moving average is €9.78.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.