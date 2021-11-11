Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Orange stock remained flat at $$11.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,458,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1,371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 495,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 301,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

