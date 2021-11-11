Orbitcoin (ORB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,635.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,635.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,244.19 or 1.00384601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00050245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.33 or 0.00360539 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.60 or 0.00514810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00167983 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012647 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

