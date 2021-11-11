Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.58

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 19828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

OBNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

