OSB Group’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OSB Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.68) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 499.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 483.19. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.