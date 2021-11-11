OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Head-To-Head Survey

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OSRAM Licht and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSRAM Licht 0 0 0 0 N/A Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OSRAM Licht and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSRAM Licht N/A N/A N/A Sompo 3.96% 8.10% 1.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OSRAM Licht and Sompo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSRAM Licht $3.41 billion 1.79 -$211.79 million ($2.24) -28.97 Sompo $36.28 billion 0.44 $1.34 billion $2.01 10.54

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht. OSRAM Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

OSRAM Licht has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sompo beats OSRAM Licht on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacturing and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment manufactures Opto semiconductors. The Automotive segment consists of the original equipment manufacturer business for traditional light sources. The Digital segment encompasses stage, cinema, and studio lighting, and further areas such as smart LED-based plant cultivation systems and lighting solutions for buildings and Digital Lumens. The company’s product portfolio includes applications based on semiconductor technology such as infrared or laser lighting which are used in diverse applications ranging from virtual reality, autonomous driving or mobile phones to smart and connected lighting solutions in buildings and for indoor horticulture. OSRAM Licht was founded in June 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services. The Domestic Life Insurance segment performs asset management and underwriting of life insurance. The Overseas Insurance segment handles the insurance underwriting and asset management business overseas. The Nursing Care and Healthcare segment provides nursing care services and healthcare services. The Others segment includes asset management business, risk management business and defined contribution pension business. The company was founded on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

