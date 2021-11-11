Oxygen (OXY) Market Capitalization Reaches $139.32 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $139.32 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00003406 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,030,497 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.